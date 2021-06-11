Belgium in Brief: Will You Go Inside?

For the first weekend in a long time, we’re all going to be able to go inside again, but will you?

The upcoming weekend looks like it will be a warm one, so we can almost guarantee terraces will be mobbed. Will you instead be seeking the comfort of the inside of a bar, now that it’s possible again?

Maybe you’re over terraces by now, and are looking for something else to do.

Will you go to the cinema now that you can? Why wouldn’t you? It’s allowed!

This current shift is entirely new territory after months of small moves. Measures have been taken across the country to make things possible again, with heaps of new regulations to keep you safe.

So with all the info in front of you, what are you going to do? Let @johnstonjules know.

People who receive a second shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine after they got a first dose of AstraZeneca’s jab develop better protection against the coronavirus than after getting a second AstraZeneca dose, new research shows. Read more.

People in Flanders under 41 years old will soon be able to still get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on a voluntary basis, announced Flemish Welfare Minister Wouter Beke after the interministerial health conference. Read more.

Brussels new push for vaccination means a new group will soon be able to register to get their shots from today (11 June). So whether you’re already eligible, will be at the end of the day, or waiting for your turn, here’s everything you need to know.

After seven months of closure, cinemas across Belgium have reopened their doors after the first part of the summer relaxation plan went into effect on Wednesday. Read more.

The European ‘Digital Covid Certificate’ will be available in Belgium from next week Wednesday 16 or Thursday 17 June, according to Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke. Read more.

Brussels Regional Government has launched an initiative to give its international residents a say in the politics, future and development of the region. Read more.

Twenty-four countries have closed their markets to Belgian poultry, as bird flu outbreaks in the region continue. Read more.