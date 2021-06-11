   
Belgium in Brief: Will You Go Inside?
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 11 June, 2021
Latest News:
Waterpark included in plans for renovation of derelict...
European Space Agency green-lights mission to Venus...
Family of Evere murder victim files civil suit...
Only 0.32% of fully vaccinated Belgians still test...
MEPs back public call to end caged farming...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 11 June 2021
    Waterpark included in plans for renovation of derelict site in Molenbeek
    European Space Agency green-lights mission to Venus
    Family of Evere murder victim files civil suit
    Only 0.32% of fully vaccinated Belgians still test positive, research shows
    MEPs back public call to end caged farming
    Belgium will soon turn orange again on European travel map
    Pukkelpop sets date for ticket pre-sales, no headline announcements yet
    Belgium in Brief: Will You Go Inside?
    STIB will broadcast match updates on all services
    Eggs laid within 15 km of factory in Antwerp pose health risks, says UAntwerp
    FAQ: Registering for a vaccine in Brussels
    Mixing AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccine leads to better immune response, research shows
    Brussels gives international residents a chance to shape region’s future and politics
    The latest tax loophole to be tackled: royalties payments
    A ‘picture-perfect’ Instagram route launched in Brussels
    24 countries won’t take Belgian poultry as bird flu outbreaks continue
    Strange Things: Netflix launches online merchandise shop
    State security to invest millions and double its personnel
    Reopening of cinemas: what are the measures and what’s showing?
    Thousands of families in Flanders not able to afford gas and electricity
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium in Brief: Will You Go Inside?

    Friday, 11 June 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Credit: Belga

    For the first weekend in a long time, we’re all going to be able to go inside again, but will you?

    The upcoming weekend looks like it will be a warm one, so we can almost guarantee terraces will be mobbed. Will you instead be seeking the comfort of the inside of a bar, now that it’s possible again?

    Maybe you’re over terraces by now, and are looking for something else to do.

    Will you go to the cinema now that you can? Why wouldn’t you? It’s allowed!

    This current shift is entirely new territory after months of small moves. Measures have been taken across the country to make things possible again, with heaps of new regulations to keep you safe.

    So with all the info in front of you, what are you going to do? Let @johnstonjules know.

    BUT WAIT, one last thing: Want news from The Brussels Times in your inbox every morning? Sign up for The Recap, a free daily newsletter containing all the stories you need to know from the day before. It goes great with your morning coffee. 

    Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your lunch break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:



    1. Mixing AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccine leads to better immune response, research shows

    People who receive a second shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine after they got a first dose of AstraZeneca’s jab develop better protection against the coronavirus than after getting a second AstraZeneca dose, new research shows. Read more.

    2. Under-41s can voluntarily get Johnson & Johnson vaccine from next week

    People in Flanders under 41 years old will soon be able to still get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on a voluntary basis, announced Flemish Welfare Minister Wouter Beke after the interministerial health conference. Read more.

    3. FAQ: Registering for a vaccine in Brussels

    Brussels new push for vaccination means a new group will soon be able to register to get their shots from today (11 June). So whether you’re already eligible, will be at the end of the day, or waiting for your turn, here’s everything you need to know.

    4. Reopening of cinemas: what are the measures and what’s showing?

    After seven months of closure, cinemas across Belgium have reopened their doors after the first part of the summer relaxation plan went into effect on Wednesday. Read more.

    5. EU Covid Certificate available in Belgium from next week

    The European ‘Digital Covid Certificate’ will be available in Belgium from next week Wednesday 16 or Thursday 17 June, according to Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke. Read more.

    6. Brussels gives international residents a chance to shape region’s future and politics

    Brussels Regional Government has launched an initiative to give its international residents a say in the politics, future and development of the region. Read more.

    7. 24 countries won’t take Belgian poultry as bird flu outbreaks continue

    Twenty-four countries have closed their markets to Belgian poultry, as bird flu outbreaks in the region continue. Read more.