Between €600 and €800 million worth of renewable energy projects frozen in Wallonia

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The public tool Ewate, designed to drive Wallonia’s energy transition, has been suspended, leaving seven renewable energy projects worth €600 to €800 million in limbo.

The stalled projects include battery parks and solar power plants with a combined capacity of 674 MW. They are now on hold as the Walloon government prepares to reveal its “integrated strategy” to accelerate the region’s energy transition.

This decision is part of a government effort to centralise public funding for energy initiatives, according to Energy Minister Cécile Neven (MR).

“Ewate has been asked to pause the development of new projects until deliberations over the structuring of non-regulated sectors (outside energy networks) are completed,” Neven explained.

Ewate was originally created to accelerate renewable energy projects in Wallonia, but its future role is now under review. The minister has commissioned a comprehensive inventory of all public entities involved in non-regulated sectors of the energy industry.

At the same time, newly restructured boards of local inter-municipal associations are reassessing their engagement with Ewate in line with Wallonia’s new regional majority priorities.

