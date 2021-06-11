   
Waterpark included in plans for renovation of derelict site in Molenbeek
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 11 June, 2021
Latest News:
Waterpark included in plans for renovation of derelict...
European Space Agency green-lights mission to Venus...
Family of Evere murder victim files civil suit...
Only 0.32% of fully vaccinated Belgians still test...
MEPs back public call to end caged farming...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 11 June 2021
    Waterpark included in plans for renovation of derelict site in Molenbeek
    European Space Agency green-lights mission to Venus
    Family of Evere murder victim files civil suit
    Only 0.32% of fully vaccinated Belgians still test positive, research shows
    MEPs back public call to end caged farming
    Belgium will soon turn orange again on European travel map
    Pukkelpop sets date for ticket pre-sales, no headline announcements yet
    Belgium in Brief: Will You Go Inside?
    STIB will broadcast match updates on all services
    Eggs laid within 15 km of factory in Antwerp pose health risks, says UAntwerp
    FAQ: Registering for a vaccine in Brussels
    Mixing AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccine leads to better immune response, research shows
    Brussels gives international residents a chance to shape region’s future and politics
    The latest tax loophole to be tackled: royalties payments
    A ‘picture-perfect’ Instagram route launched in Brussels
    24 countries won’t take Belgian poultry as bird flu outbreaks continue
    Strange Things: Netflix launches online merchandise shop
    State security to invest millions and double its personnel
    Reopening of cinemas: what are the measures and what’s showing?
    Thousands of families in Flanders not able to afford gas and electricity
    View more
    Share article:

    Waterpark included in plans for renovation of derelict site in Molenbeek

    Friday, 11 June 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: msi.brussels

    The reconstruction plans for the renovation of the 13-hectare wasteland behind the West Station in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean, which include the construction of a  recreational swimming pool, have been approved by the Brussels government.

    The development project of the area, which is owned by Infrabel, railway company SNCB and the Brussels-Capital Region, will combine living space – 50% of the new buildings will consist of housing, mostly public housing – with areas for recreational and leisure activities, including the pool and a three-hectare park.

    “The new planned infrastructure will improve their quality of life. I am very pleased that the recreational water park that we proposed has been included,” Catherine Moureaux, Mayor of Molenbeek-Saint-Jean, said.

    However, spokesperson for Moureaux, Rachid Barghout, highlighted that this latest development signifies the approval of the Outline Construction Plan (RPA), and that there is still much more work to do before the project is finalised.

    “This decision essentially relates to the outline of what will be developed, but now we have to discuss more concrete plans for how everything will be developed,” he told The Brussels Times.

    “Now, we also have to find a developer and private investors who will be building and investing in the creation of the recreational pool,” he added.

    According to Barghouti and a study which was undertaken two years ago, there is a lot of demand for the construction of a recreational swimming pool, similar to Océade at Heysel, which recently had to close.

    Molenbeek city councillor Jef Van Damme said he hoped that “within five years we hope that the people of Molenbeek will be able to take a refreshing dip in it for the first time.”

    The bigger picture

    Also included in the plans is the creation of a new footbridge that will replace the current passageway, the only connection between the densely built-up and slightly older east area and the west, which has been developed more recently.

    “This will be completely rebuilt, but it will also be made safer for people to use it more frequently,” said Barghout.

    All parties working on the project hope that people will be encouraged to make the modal shift to using public transport more often, as the current wasteland is located near a mobility hub that connects the train station with the entire city by means of trams, metros and buses.

    So far, many private investors have shown interest, which could cut down the contribution of public money for the project. Some money is also being released from the urban renewal contract for the construction of the park.