Russia launches record 810 drones on Kyiv hitting government seat

Government seat in Kyiv hit by Russian strikes. Credit: Volodymyr Zelenskyy telegram channel

The main government building in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, was struck by a Russian attack overnight between Saturday and Sunday, according to Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko.

On Facebook, Svyrydenko stated that “for the first time, the government building, its roof, and the upper floors have been damaged in an enemy attack.” Firefighting efforts are ongoing.

She shared photos showing flames engulfing the top floors of the building, adding, “The enemy terrorises our people across the country every day.”

“The world must respond to this destruction not only with words but also with actions,” wrote Svyrydenko. She urged for stricter sanctions, particularly on Russian oil and gas, and repeated her plea for more weapons to defend Ukraine.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that the government building, located in the central Pecherskyi district, caught fire following what is believed to be a drone attack.

Other areas of Kyiv were also targeted, including a warehouse, a 16-storey residential building, and a four-storey structure. According to earlier statements by Klitschko on Sunday, these attacks left three people dead and 18 injured.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia launched a record number of drones and missiles overnight, exceeding 800 drones and 13 missiles aimed at more than 20 cities. While most were intercepted, nine missiles and 56 drones struck 37 targets.

