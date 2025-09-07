Brussels fire brigade flushes sewers in Ixelles due to 'nuisance smell'

Credit: Belga

A strong smell emanating from the sewers in several streets of the Brussels municipality of Ixelles prompted the local fire brigade and water company Vivaqua to respond on Sunday.

The exact source of the odour remains unidentified. In response, the fire brigade, Vivaqua, and municipal teams have started flushing the affected sewer system to address the issue.

Authorities in Ixelles and the Brussels fire brigade are closely monitoring the situation.

No reports of health complaints have been received so far in connection with the incident. The specific substance causing the smell is still under investigation.

Residents are advised to ventilate their homes thoroughly if they experience discomfort, according to the Brussels fire brigade.

