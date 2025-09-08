Minister Matz denounces closure of Finance Ministry offices

Minister of Digitalisation Vanessa Matz. Credit: Belga

The Belgian Finance Ministry’s “Horizon 2030” plan, which aims to reduce its regional office network by more than half, risks abandoning certain areas, warned Public Service Minister Vanessa Matz on Monday.

The proposed plan could hinder access to financial services for citizens and businesses, Matz (Les Engagés) stressed. Of the current 43 regional offices, only 21 would remain, including just 10 in Wallonia, according to L’Avenir.

The minister said she became aware of the project in mid-August. In a statement, she emphasised that “rationalising does not mean removing” and that reforms should focus on better organisation, adaptation, and optimisation. “The goal must be to enhance efficiency, not to weaken social cohesion, reduce workplace well-being for staff, or deprive certain regions of critical services,” she added.

Matz assured that she will work with the Buildings Agency to ensure the Finance Ministry’s requests are carefully analysed. The review will consider the real impact of the plan, both on the agency’s property portfolio and on the accessibility of public services.

