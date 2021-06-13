Three people died on Saturday after a tourist plane that was on its way to Belgium crashed near Lille in France, according to reports from Lille’s public prosecutor’s office.

Three people, aged 29, 53, and 61, who according to the French press were a young man and a couple, were onboard the plane which was heading for Antwerp, where the three would be visiting family.

“At about 12 noon, a small, four-seater, Robin HR 100 plane crashed in the commune of Wambrechies,” in the Lille metropolitan area, public prosecutor Carole Etienne said in a press release.

Shortly after take-off from the Bondues aerodrome, it crashed near a parking lot behind a restaurant and immediately burst into flames. The fire brigade was at the scene quickly and was able to extinguish the flames.

An engine failure is suspected to be the cause of the accident, however, an investigation into the crash has been started and will be conducted by the Section de recherche des transports aériens (SRTA – Air Transport Research Section), the Civil Aviation Department’s Investigation and Analysis Bureau, and the regional Departmental Directorate of Public Security, DDSP.

The Brussels Times