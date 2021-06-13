   
Three people died after plane heading to Belgium crashed
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 13 June, 2021
Latest News:
Three people died after plane heading to Belgium...
EU and US call on humanitarian access to...
Biden visit and NATO summit will disrupt traffic...
Only Chile and Poland have less public trust...
Belgium is fastest vaccinating country in EU...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 13 June 2021
    Three people died after plane heading to Belgium crashed
    EU and US call on humanitarian access to Ethiopia’s Tigray region
    Biden visit and NATO summit will disrupt traffic in Brussels: Find out where and when
    Only Chile and Poland have less public trust in government than Belgians
    Belgium is fastest vaccinating country in EU
    Belgium barks for Biden: patriotic dogs to celebrate president’s visit
    Environmental disaster in Flanders splits the coalition
    Brazilian President Bolsonaro fined for not wearing a face mask
    ‘Coronavirus vaccines do not make arms magnetic’: Belgian study confirms
    Ghent area hit by odour problems after fire in meat plant
    Nursing professionals in Brussels to protest on 20 June
    ‘Have respect for lifeguards,’ Decaluwé says as Belgian bathing season starts
    Belgian beer consumption down almost 20% in 2020
    Covid-19: Fewer than 1,000 new cases a day, deaths below 10
    70% of adults in Belgium fully vaccinated by August, Task Force says
    Fewer evictions in 2020, but serious housing problems remain
    Allergy season: Hay fever or Covid, and what to do to limit symptoms
    World must be prepared for future pandemic within 100 days, G7 leaders say
    Slightly colder night before sunny weather returns on Sunday
    Halle to unveil one of Europe’s biggest mural depicting an ‘Enchanted Forest’
    View more
    Share article:

    Three people died after plane heading to Belgium crashed

    Sunday, 13 June 2021

    Credit: Sergio Teuteur

    Three people died on Saturday after a tourist plane that was on its way to Belgium crashed near Lille in France, according to reports from Lille’s public prosecutor’s office.

    Three people, aged 29, 53, and 61, who according to the French press were a young man and a couple, were onboard the plane which was heading for Antwerp, where the three would be visiting family.

    “At about 12 noon, a small, four-seater, Robin HR 100 plane crashed in the commune of Wambrechies,” in the Lille metropolitan area, public prosecutor Carole Etienne said in a press release.

    Shortly after take-off from the Bondues aerodrome, it crashed near a parking lot behind a restaurant and immediately burst into flames. The fire brigade was at the scene quickly and was able to extinguish the flames.

    An engine failure is suspected to be the cause of the accident, however, an investigation into the crash has been started and will be conducted by the Section de recherche des transports aériens (SRTA – Air Transport Research Section), the Civil Aviation Department’s Investigation and Analysis Bureau, and the regional Departmental Directorate of Public Security, DDSP.

    The Brussels Times