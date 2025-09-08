Belgian economy projected to grow in 2025 and 2026

Illustration picture shows a logo of the Federaal Planbureau - Bureau Federal du Plan agency in the European district of Brussels, Friday 03 November 2023. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Belgium’s economy is expected to grow steadily in 2025 and 2026, according to the latest projections from the Federal Planning Bureau. The independent public agency has indicated that GDP is forecasted to rise by 1.2% this year and 1.1% next year.

The growth will be accompanied by job creation, with 26,000 net new jobs anticipated in 2025 and 38,000 in 2026.

The number of unemployment benefit recipients, meanwhile, is projected to drop by 117,000 by 2026, partly due to the introduction of time limits on unemployment benefits.

Inflation is expected to reach 2.4% this year, before falling to 1.4% in 2026.