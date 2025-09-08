Vlaams Belang moves headquarters next to Flemish Parliament

Vlaams Belang president Tom Van Grieken. Credit: Belga/David Pintens

The Flemish nationalist party Vlaams Belang has moved into its new headquarters on Hertogstraat 69 in Brussels, near the main entrance of the Flemish Parliament.

This marks the end of three decades at the party’s old offices on Madouplein, located nearby. Party leader Tom Van Grieken described the move as part of the organisation’s efforts to professionalise further while maintaining its presence in Brussels’ political core.

On Monday morning, Van Grieken delivered a brief speech to party members and ceremonially cut a red-and-yellow ribbon held by parliamentary leaders Barbara Pas and Chris Janssens.

The new headquarters symbolises the party’s central position in the political heart of Belgium, located between the Flemish Parliament, the federal parliament, key government institutions, and embassies. Van Grieken emphasised that the move was a strategic step, stating, “This is no prestige project but a strategic investment. Vlaams Belang is here to stay.”

The six-storey multifunctional building, spanning approximately 3,000 square metres, includes meeting rooms and facilities designed for internal activities. It can accommodate up to 75 staff members. Purchased in 2022, the building underwent necessary renovations prior to the move. Due to a clause in the purchase agreement, the party cannot disclose the price.

