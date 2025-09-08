Brussels police officer injured during drug dealer arrest

Credit: Belga / Thierry Roge

A police inspector in Brussels was seriously injured on Saturday evening while apprehending a suspect involved in drug trafficking, and is now unfit for work for 21 days, according to the Brussels public prosecutor’s office.

The incident occurred on 6 September, shortly before 19:00, on the Willebroeck Quay, said spokesperson Maryam Benayad. A police patrol had spotted three individuals suspected of drug dealing. Upon noticing the officers, the suspects fled the scene.

One of the suspects was caught by an officer but attempted to climb a spiked fence, dragging the officer along. The officer sustained a triceps injury from the fall, leaving him unable to work for three weeks.

Other officers eventually managed to apprehend the suspect. He has been placed under arrest and charged with intentional assault and battery against a public official, as well as participating in a criminal organisation.

The prosecutor’s office confirmed that the investigation is ongoing but declined to provide further comments at this time.

