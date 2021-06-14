Belgium in Brief: Plan Ahead, Please...

The arrival of US President Joe Biden in Belgium is dominating headlines as he meets with prominent EU leaders as part of his first official trip abroad since assuming the presidency.

Fascinating, and way more on it here, but not the focus of the newsletter today.

Instead, I want to talk about the odd little addition that comes with any visit of a high ranking official to Belgium.

The dreaded security perimeters.

Venturing around the city can start to feel more like an art than science, especially for those with the misfortune of venturing into the Bubble. Getting from point A to point B often requires redirection through C-F, and I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve heard people recall stories of how they planned to leave the city only to learn the ring road is partially closed, while the rest is at a standstill.

So no, today is not about Biden, more of a heads up to anyone with plans. Here are the currently planned disruptions, learn them well, study them before you go anywhere.

AND PLEASE, if you happen to see any more, let @johnstonjules know.

