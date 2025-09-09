N-VA questions €300,000 subsidy to 'knowledge centre'

Jurgen Callaerts pictured during a plenary session of the Flemish Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday 11 June 2025. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM

Flemish MP Jurgen Callaerts (N-VA) has questioned the annual subsidy of over €300,000 granted to the organisation De Milieuboot.

De Milieuboot, which describes itself as a “floating educational centre,” has been receiving this nominative subsidy from the Department of Environment since 2006. The annual amount has exceeded €300,000 since 2017.

Callaerts argues that this subsidy may not align with the core responsibilities of the government. He has urged Environment Minister Jo Brouns (CD&V) to “thoroughly review” the matter.

In its annual review, De Milieuboot positions itself as a “specialised knowledge centre on water, waterways, wet nature, and integrated water management, as well as an educational centre.” Its mission is to provide “young people and adults with better insights into environmental issues and nature development in and around water and waterways through information, education, and awareness-raising.”

However, in 2024, the organisation distributed only four digital newsletters and conducted activities limited to boat trips in Antwerp, East Flanders, and Limburg. These trips drew fewer than 9,000 participants, 90% of whom were schools.

“This output is insufficient for an annual nominative subsidy of €300,000,” Callaerts stated. He believes it is time for the Flemish government to reassess the funding. “We need to ask ourselves whether subsidies like these are still part of the government’s essential tasks today.”

Minister Jo Brouns indicated that De Milieuboot’s activities are monitored by a steering group and through annual reporting. Callaerts, however, considers this oversight inadequate.

“Having steering group members occasionally accompany voyages on De Milieuboot does not prove that this subsidy is societally justified in proportion to its impact,” he said. “And I have serious doubts about that. The minister should review this project funding later this year and avoid blindly renewing it.”

