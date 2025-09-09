Train punctuality at its highest level in four years

20151008 - BRUSSELS, BELGIUM: Delayed trains pictured at Brussel Zuid/ Bruxelles Midi railway station during a strike of the ACOD-CGSP socialist railway unions of SNCB-NMBS Belgian public train company, in the Brussels railway stations, Thursday 08 October 2015. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

The punctuality rate of domestic trains in Belgium reached 93.8% in August, the highest monthly figure in four years, according to data released on Tuesday by railway operator SNCB and infrastructure manager Infrabel.

A train is considered punctual if it arrives on time or with a delay of less than six minutes, either in Brussels or at its final destination. In August last year, the punctuality rate was 92.3%.

Trains have been running more punctually throughout this year compared to the same months in 2022. From January to August, the punctuality rate stood at 91.8%, up from 89.8% during the same period last year.

The punctuality figures shared by SNCB do not account for cancelled trains. From January to August, more than 30,000 trains were partially or fully cancelled—a record high. When cancellations are factored in, August’s adjusted punctuality rate drops to 91.5%. This is still an improvement over the sub-90% rate recorded in August last year.

The most disruptive incidents in August included a fire near the tracks in Anderlecht on 7 August, which caused 9,671 minutes of delays and the cancellation of 207 trains. Another major disruption occurred on 13 August when a suspicious package was found at Brussels-North station, resulting in 5,866 minutes of delays and the cancellation of 169 trains.

