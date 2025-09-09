Belfius sends 4,000 people's letters to wrong address

Credit: Belga / Elisabeth Callens

A printing error by the Belgian bank Belfius led to letters containing personal data being sent to the wrong recipients, affecting approximately 4,000 customers.

The letters, sent between 16 June and 30 July, were misaddressed due to mistakes in house numbers. While some were general informational letters, others included account statements.

Belfius spokesperson Ulrike Pommée confirmed that the issue has been resolved. The bank has notified the Data Protection Authority and informed the affected customers.

Belfius believes that many letters likely reached the correct recipients despite the error, thanks to the diligence of postal workers. Additionally, numerous letters were returned to the bank unopened.

