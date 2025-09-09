WhatsApp tour guides visitors through Belgian sculptor's life

Mechelen is now one of Belgium's most attractive cities. Credit: Frank.

Starting in autumn 2025, tourists will be guided through Mechelen by the 17th-century sculptor and architect Lucas Faydherbe via an immersive WhatsApp walking tour titled "Rubens in Stone."

The tour highlights Faydherbe’s contributions to three historic churches in Mechelen, showcasing his significant role in shaping the city’s baroque character. Visitors will also learn about his remarkable connection with his mentor, Peter Paul Rubens.

Lucas Faydherbe joined Rubens’ workshop in Antwerp in 1636, where he became one of the master’s favoured students. For the last three years of Rubens’ life, Faydherbe even lived with him. In 1640, he returned to Mechelen, where he opened his own studio and developed into a versatile artist and architect.

His architectural achievements include the renowned Basilica of Our Lady of Hanswijk. Although he considered moving to Brussels in 1658, Faydherbe ultimately remained in Mechelen until his death in 1697.

During the WhatsApp-guided tour, visitors will explore three key churches Faydherbe either enriched with his sculptures or designed himself: St Rumbold’s Cathedral, the Church of Our Lady-over-the-Dyle, and the Basilica of Our Lady of Hanswijk. The experience features unique visual and audio elements to bring his work and legacy to life.

The tour is designed to be accessible, family-friendly, and ideal for schools, with the convenience of using WhatsApp ensuring ease of use. ‘Rubens in Stone’ will be available in four languages.

