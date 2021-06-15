The Recap: 30°C Before The Storm...

Your daily catch up – great with a morning coffee. Click here to sign up.

Last step: EU officially signs Digital Covid Certificate for travel: On Monday, the Regulation on the EU Digital Covid Certificate was officially signed by the Presidents of the European Parliament, the Council, and the Commission, marking the end of the legislative process.

European travel map colours orange and green, Catalonia turns red again: A number of areas are turning orange and green in the latest update of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), but the Spanish region of Catalonia will colour orange again from Wednesday.

Man stabbed to death in broad daylight in Antwerp: On Monday afternoon, a man died after being stabbed in broad daylight in the Antwerp district of Deurne, the Antwerp police confirmed.

Many Belgian companies wait until after summer to return to office: As Belgium’s coronavirus measures are gradually being lifted, mandatory teleworking is -being phased out, but many companies want to wait until after the summer to return to the office, according to the social secretariat Groupe S.

Cat and dog blood donors needed, says Ghent University: Donor blood is needed when an animal suffers from an autoimmune disease, after surgery, or if it has ingested rat poison.

Brussels Airlines resumes flights to the US: Brussels Airlines is resuming its flights to the United States from Monday, with a flight to New York being the company’s first transatlantic flight since March 2020.

Temperatures to hit 33 °C this week: Belgium’s sunny weather will continue into this week, with temperatures expected to hit 30 °C before storms roll in towards the weekend.

Brussels rooftop bar named one of the best in Europe: Two Belgian rooftop bars are rubbing shoulders with terraces in Italy and London as part of a 2021 roundup of the 50 best in Europe.

Thalys increases offer during summer holidays: High-speed train operator Thalys is increasing its offer, and will operate 68% of its regular number of trains during the summer holidays, up from 50% now, the company announced on Monday.

The Brussels Times