Walloon arms exports see sudden 32% decline

By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Illustrative image. Credit: Belga / AFP

In 2024, Wallonia’s arms exports dropped by 32% to €860.7 million, according to L’Echo on Wednesday.

Out of 1,618 licences granted, 985 were issued to private recipients. This decline came unexpectedly during a time of war in Ukraine and discussions of European rearmament, contrasting with broader trends.

By comparison, Flanders — although its defence sector is smaller — saw export licence values rise sharply to €140 million in 2024, up roughly 60% from €87.4 million in 2023.

Wallonia issued 633 licences to public entities, with the remaining 985 going to private recipients.

European countries accounted for the majority of Wallonia’s arms exports, led by France (€97.6 million), followed by Italy (€83.2 million), Germany (€77.8 million), and the United Kingdom (€52.4 million). The United States ranked fifth, with recorded orders totalling €47.6 million.

