800 Belgian companies still affected by revised EU tax

Credit: Pixabay

The European Union is simplifying its carbon border tax, with 90% of initially affected Belgian businesses now set to be exempt, according to figures from Belgium’s Ministry of Public Health shared with L’Echo.

Around 800 Belgian companies will still face administrative and financial obligations linked to the measure, down from over 7,400 initially projected.

The European Parliament will vote on Wednesday on the proposal to simplify the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). The scheme, often called the “carbon border tax,” aims to support the EU’s climate goals, including carbon neutrality by 2050, while shielding European industries.

The CBAM ensures that imported products are subject to the same carbon emission costs as goods produced within the EU.

Key changes include raising the import threshold for certain sectors such as aluminium, iron and steel, fertilisers, and cement. The threshold has increased from 150 tonnes per year, which included small shipments passing through customs, to 50 tonnes per year, thereby easing the burden on smaller businesses.

Belgium’s Ministry of Public Health estimates that the CBAM could generate between €868 million and €1.9 billion in revenue for the country between 2026 and 2030.

