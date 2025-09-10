Two influencers rescued from Brussels church scaffolding

Credit: Belga

Firefighters were called on Wednesday morning to rescue two men who had climbed scaffolding around the Saint-Pierre Church in Jette to film a video for social media, according to Brussels fire brigade spokesperson Walter Derieuw.

Emergency services were alerted around 6:00. Upon arrival, they found two local men, one in his twenties and the other in his thirties, stuck on the scaffolding.

The standard fire brigade ladder was too short to reach the stranded duo. As a result, the fire brigade deployed their 64-metre ladder truck and called in their specialised RISC Team (Rescue In Safe Conditions).

“Our teams safely brought the two men back to the ground,” confirmed the fire brigade spokesperson.

