Suicide Prevention Day: Brussels City Hall lit up in blue

Grand Place. Credit: Belga/Benoit Doppagne.

To mark World Suicide Prevention Day, Brussels City Hall will be lit up in blue from 21:00 on Wednesday night, the office of Mayor Philippe Close has announced.

In a short statement on Wednesday morning, the mayor described the blue light as “a symbol of hope and solidarity, because asking for help can save a life.”

The initiative is a joint effort by the city and the Suicide Prevention Centre to remind people they are never alone in facing despair.

Brussels, the mayor’s office emphasised, is “fully committed to this cause.” The city combats isolation every day through its network of 19 neighbourhood centres, spread across its territory.

These centres collaborate with local organisations and launch numerous community projects annually to rebuild connections and provide access to support.

Anyone struggling or concerned about a loved one can reach the Suicide Prevention Centre 24/7 by calling the free and confidential number 0800 32 123. Additional resources are available at www.preventionsuicide.be.

