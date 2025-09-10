Wallonia's 100 favourite bakeries handed annual awards

Credit: Belga / Maxime Anciaux

The 100 favourite bakeries and patisseries of Wallonia were unveiled on Wednesday morning at the Asty Moulin Secondary Education Centre in Namur, with top bakers from each province also being recognised.

In June, Walloon artisan bakers and pastry chefs participated in the annual election of the “favourite bakery-patisserie in my region,” organised by the French-speaking Bakery and Pastry Federation and Apaq-W. Over 27,000 votes were cast in just one month.

This year marked the fifth edition of the initiative, which saw 651 professionals take part, solidifying its place in Wallonian tradition. Out of the 100 establishments celebrated, five winners were chosen—one from each province. The winning names announced were: La Tarterie de Buzet in Floreffe, Les Trésors du Pain in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Macaro’n Co in Chimay, Boulangerie-Pâtisserie Schweisthal in Aubange, and La Pâtisserie Végan in Liège.

The campaign continues in October with a competition offering five customers the chance to win a year’s supply of free bread. It will culminate with the release of the 2026 calendar and a festive holiday campaign. Participating artisans adhere to a charter that promotes quality, freshness, regional craftsmanship, and customer service.

An interactive map of the 100 favourite bakeries and patisseries is available at www.maitre-boulanger-patissier.be.

