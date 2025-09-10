Right of reply from Time Out Pub

In response to the article entitled “Infamous Molenbeek café closed by authorities”, published on the Brussels Times website on July 25, 2025, we would like to provide the following clarification.

The article referred to an establishment named Café Time Out. However, it was illustrated with a photograph of Time Out Pub, located at 32 rue Auguste Orts, 1000 Brussels, which is clearly recognizable.

This association is incorrect. Apart from a similarity in name, the two establishments are entirely unrelated and are located in different municipalities.

We wish to emphasize that Time Out Pub has never been linked in any way to terrorism or drug trafficking, nor has it ever been closed by the authorities. It remains fully operational and open to the public.

The use of this photograph as an illustration is therefore both misleading and erroneous, and it causes significant harm to the image and reputation of our establishment.