Queen Mathilde calls for global food policy at conference

Queen Mathilde of Belgium pictured during a symposium on "Reducing obesity and diet-related noncommunicable diseases in Belgium," in Brussels, on Wednesday 10 September 2025. Organized by the Federal Public Service Health, this event is being held at the Residence Palace and brings together policy makers and stakeholders from the healthcare sector. The aim is to share their experiences and strengthen the fight against diet-related diseases such as obesity and eating disorders. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND

Queen Mathilde and Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke attended a conference on obesity and food policy in Brussels on Wednesday, where the Queen called for an ambitious, inclusive food policy.

The conference, held at the Residence Palace, brought together medical experts to tackle obesity in Belgium and globally. Hans Kluge, WHO’s Regional Director for Europe, was also among the attendees.

Queen Mathilde emphasised that chronic illnesses such as obesity, Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer are often linked to dietary habits. “To combat these diseases, we must also understand them better,” she said. “Good healthcare policy is not just about numbers or systems; it is about listening to patients and their families, who often suffer alongside them.”

The Queen urged policymakers to adopt a comprehensive and inclusive approach to tackling food-related chronic illnesses. She highlighted that many vulnerable individuals buy poorer quality food due to financial constraints, endangering their health. “Governance must address the entire population, without judgement or exclusion,” she added.

Minister Vandenbroucke warned of the urgency of the issue, pointing to troubling statistics on Belgian eating habits. “These habits are leading to chronic diseases that weigh heavily on our healthcare systems,” he said.

The minister advocated for prioritising prevention by encouraging healthier food choices. “We must also make unhealthy food less appealing and work towards a healthier environment. This is something we need to achieve collectively,” he concluded.

Related News