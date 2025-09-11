17th century Flemish painting found in Paris Mansion

Photograph of the Rubens painting to be auctioned later this year. Credit: Osenat/Facebook

A 17th century painting by renowned Flemish artist, Peter Paul Rubens, which was thought to have been lost, was found by an auctioneer in Paris.

The artwork was discovered in September last year, when Jean-Pierre Osenat, head of the Osenat auction house, attended the sale of a mansion in the 6th arrondissement of Paris.

"It is extremely rare and an incredible discovery that will mark my career as an auctioneer," Osenat told AFP on Wednesday.

The painting from 1613 depicts an image of Christ on a cross with a dark sky in the background.

The authentication of the painting involved a long process which included X-rays and pigment analysis, according to the auctioneer.

Rubens' work was authenticated by Nils Büttner, the head of the Antwerp based organisation Rubenianum, which founded the centre for Flemish art of the 16th and 17th century.

Osenat still vividly recalls the moment he found out his discovery was real:

"I was in Rubens' garden, pacing back and forth while the committee of experts deliberated on the authenticity of the painting, when [ Büttner] called me to say: 'Jean-Pierre, we have a new Rubens!'’

The painting which is deemed to be in a "very good condition" is now set to be auctioned on 30 November 2025.

