Belgian trade unions to challenge unemployment benefit changes

Credit: Belga

Belgian unions intend to challenge the new changes to unemployment benefits.

The government will implement a cap on unemployment benefits, limiting them to a maximum of two years.

From January, up to 40,000 unemployed individuals in Brussels could lose their benefits if they fail to secure a job within this period.

The latest union announcing its opposition is CGSLB, a liberal trade union with over 300,000 members.

The union joins similar legal actions already announced by the CSC and FGTB unions, who oppose the unemployment reform.

The CGSLB argues that the measure unfairly impacts vulnerable groups, including those in precarious situations or undergoing transitions.

National Secretary Katrien Allaert highlighted the risk of people near retirement losing income, women unable to accrue sufficient benefits due to family responsibilities, and part-time workers excluded from support. “This, we will not accept,” she said.

The union is acting based on the principle that no reform should produce new inequalities in society.

Additionally, the CGSLB is reviewing individual cases to determine whether there are sufficient grounds to bring them before labour courts.

“We aim to protect society’s most fragile groups from losing their income, while ensuring a balance that respects the rights of all workers,” Allaert emphasised.

The CGSLB is calling for renewed social dialogue on the unemployment reform.

