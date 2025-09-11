'Women should feel safe': Belgium considers legalising pepper spray

Credit: Keiron Crasktellanos/Unsplash

Belgium's Minister for Equal Opportunities Rob Beenders (Vooruit) is opening the door to legalising pepper spray in the country, as part of a package of measures to improve safety for women on the streets.

Beenders said that he will conduct a "thorough investigation" into the legalisation of pepper spray. In addition to pepper spray, so-called "smurf spray" could also be considered. This is a spray containing a blue dye that sticks to the perpetrator for several days – making them easier to identify.

"I want women to feel safe on the streets and be able to go for a walk or jog in the evening. If one in three women in our country today carries pepper spray, deodorant or keys to feel safe, then we need to address that," Beenders told VRT. "We must address this feeling of insecurity."

Beenders said he wants to have a study carried out before legalisation can be considered. "As far as I am concerned, women can carry pepper spray, but I want to know the pros and cons and whether it really has an impact."

Changing attitudes

The use of pepper spray has been controversial in Belgium for years. Flemish far-right party Vlaams Belang has been calling for the legalisation of pepper spray for some time – and its leader Tom Van Grieken even took it out during a TV interview in 2021 to make his point.

However, such a measure has always met with resistance from the other parties. Yet, an increasing number of women are carrying pepper spray with them, especially when out at night.

The recent murder of 17-year-old Lisa – who was violently killed by a 22-year-old man who had been following her for some time – in the Netherlands is now causing attitudes to change. The brutal murder has reignited the debate about the possible legalisation of pepper spray not only in the Netherlands, but also in Belgium.

Beenders also emphasised that possible legalisation is only part of a broader approach. According to him, discussions must also be held with cities and municipalities about more street lighting.

"When the energy crisis erupted, municipalities turned off the lights. Why do we not have a debate about turning the lights back on? What about extra lighting in squares and streets? There are many male mayors," he said. "I am going to visit all the city centres and engage in that debate and ask them to turn on the lights."

Additionally, he believes that a change in behaviour among young men is essential – something in which social media play a big part. "Many teenage boys are regularly confronted with misogynistic statements from certain well-known influencers. So we also need to focus on media literacy."

Related News