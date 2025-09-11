Nepal unrest: Belgians urged to stay extremely cautious

Nepal parliament building set on fire. Credit : X (Clashreport)

Federal Public Service (FPS) Foreign Affairs is closely monitoring the situation in cooperation with the Belgian Embassy in New Delhi and the honorary consul in Nepal.

"We are aware of approximately 110 Belgians who are currently living and travelling in Nepal. We are providing them with the necessary support," confirmed FPS to The Brussels Times.

Initially peaceful gatherings in Kathmandu and other cities quickly escalated into widespread unrest. At least 19 people have been killed and hundreds injured. Several government buildings have also been set ablaze. In the wake of the escalating crisis, the Nepalese government lifted the ban on social media and resigned.

Curfews and restrictions

Strict curfews have been imposed in several areas, including Kathmandu and Pokhara. Local authorities are urging residents and visitors alike to avoid all non-essential travel and to adhere closely to the measures in place.

Belgian travellers are strongly advised to avoid all demonstrations, including peaceful ones, as they may rapidly turn violent or result in arbitrary arrests. Heightened vigilance is recommended throughout the country.

Transport and communications are disrupted.

Kathmandu’s international airport, which had been closed due to the unrest, is expected to resume operations gradually. Travellers wishing to leave Nepal are advised to contact their airline or travel insurer for the latest information.

In addition, communication and social media applications may not be fully operational or may be subject to restrictions, complicating contact with friends, family or consular services.

In addition, communication and social media applications may not be fully operational or may be subject to restrictions, complicating contact with friends, family, or consular services.

Support for Belgian nationals

The FPS strongly recommends that Belgian travellers:

Regularly consult the official travel advice, which is updated in line with developments,

Register on Travellers Online, so they can be contacted quickly in case of emergency.

Follow the instructions of local authorities at all times.

Belgians requiring urgent assistance can reach out to the Belgian Embassy in New Delhi.