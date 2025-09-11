Social tariffs for electricity and gas to fall from 1 October

Illustration picture shows a smart digital gas meter in Gent, on Tuesday 04 April 2023. BELGA PHOTO JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE

Social tariffs for electricity and gas will decrease, Belgium’s federal energy regulator Creg announced on Thursday.

The new tariffs will take effect on 1 October.

The social electricity tariff will drop by 9% for the October–December period compared to July–September.

The single-rate electricity tariff will cost 22.773 euro cents per kilowatt-hour (including VAT), while the dual-rate tariff will cost 23.159 euro cents per kilowatt-hour during the day and 20.759 euro cents per kilowatt-hour at night.

The exclusive night rate will fall to 17.496 euro cents per kilowatt-hour.

For natural gas and heating, the social tariff will decrease by 11%, dropping to below 5 euro cents per kilowatt-hour.

The social tariff is a reduced rate available to certain individuals or households. It is the same across all energy providers and is set quarterly by Creg.