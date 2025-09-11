Social tariffs for electricity and gas to fall from 1 October

Social tariffs for electricity and gas will decrease, Belgium’s federal energy regulator Creg announced on Thursday.
The new tariffs will take effect on 1 October.
The social electricity tariff will drop by 9% for the October–December period compared to July–September.
The single-rate electricity tariff will cost 22.773 euro cents per kilowatt-hour (including VAT), while the dual-rate tariff will cost 23.159 euro cents per kilowatt-hour during the day and 20.759 euro cents per kilowatt-hour at night.
The exclusive night rate will fall to 17.496 euro cents per kilowatt-hour.
For natural gas and heating, the social tariff will decrease by 11%, dropping to below 5 euro cents per kilowatt-hour.
The social tariff is a reduced rate available to certain individuals or households. It is the same across all energy providers and is set quarterly by Creg.