More than one household in two in Brussels does not have a car

Cars stand still in a traffic jam, as speed limits have been lowered in the Brussels region due to high emissions of fine particles, Saturday 17 December 2022 in Brussels. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

56% of households in the Brussels Capital Region do not own a car, according to data from Belgian statistics office Statbel.

Nationally, 72% of Belgian households own at least one car.

This figure rises to nearly 90% for couples with children, whereas only 70% of single-parent households own a car. Half of individuals living alone do not have a car.

Brussels has the highest proportion of car-free households in Belgium, with 56.4% of households not owning a vehicle.

In comparison, Wallonia reports 24.7% car-free households, and Flanders records 23.6%.

Within Brussels, certain municipalities show particularly high percentages of car-free households. Saint-Gilles leads with 72.2%, followed by Saint-Josse-ten-Noode (72.1%), Ixelles (67.6%), Etterbeek (65.9%), and the City of Brussels (64.7%).

Conversely, some municipalities in Belgium report very low proportions of car-free households. Nandrin has the lowest percentage, with only 8.5% of households without a car, followed by Verlaine (9.8%), La Bruyère (10.0%), Olne (10.5%), and Tinlot (10.6%).

Belgian households own on average 1.06 cars, a figure unchanged since 2021. However, this average varies significantly depending on the region.

Brussels households have the lowest average, with 0.54 cars per household, down 1.8% from 2023. This decline has been consistent since 2021.

In Wallonia, households own an average of 1.12 cars, a slight increase of 0.9% compared to 2023.

In Flanders, the average stands at 1.13 cars per household, a number that has remained steady since 2022.

At the municipal level, Saint-Gilles and Saint-Josse-ten-Noode record the lowest averages, with just 0.33 cars per household. Lasne stands out with the highest average, at 1.68 cars per household.

