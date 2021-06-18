   
Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 5:45 PM
Friday, 18 June, 2021
    Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 5:45 PM

    Friday, 18 June 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Credit: screengrab/cabinet of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo

    The Consultative Committee will announce the latest changes to Belgium’s coronavirus fighting measures during a press conference from 5:45 PM, according to the cabinet of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

    Ministers met on Friday from 2:00 PM to discuss how the future deconfinement within the country would look.

    The press conference – available online – is expected to focus, among other things, on the expansion of bubbles and how travel rules will work from next month. The broadcast will be available here:

    Related News: