Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 5:45 PM

The Consultative Committee will announce the latest changes to Belgium’s coronavirus fighting measures during a press conference from 5:45 PM, according to the cabinet of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

Ministers met on Friday from 2:00 PM to discuss how the future deconfinement within the country would look.

De persconferentie over de beslissingen van het Overlegcomité zal plaatsvinden om 17.45. La conférence de presse annonçant les décisions du Comité de concertation se déroulera à 17h45. — Tom Meulenbergs (@tombrgs) June 18, 2021

The press conference – available online – is expected to focus, among other things, on the expansion of bubbles and how travel rules will work from next month. The broadcast will be available here:

