Asbestos victims' association calls for comprehensive plan in Brussels

Exposed roof sheeting showing asbestos fibres © Bill Bradley/Wikimedia

The Belgian Association of Asbestos Victims (ABEVA) has called for a comprehensive asbestos removal plan in Wallonia and Brussels, similar to the one adopted in Flanders.

The organisation demands that companies responsible for producing and distributing asbestos contribute financially to addressing the damage caused, in line with the “polluter pays” principle.

In 2007, ABEVA played a key role in creating the Asbestos Fund (AFA), which compensates both professional and non-professional victims of asbestos, whose production and use had already been banned at the time.

Now, ABEVA is advocating for a structured asbestos removal programme, particularly focusing on schools.

“It has been shown by a study conducted by the Flemish Waste Agency that 50% of Flemish schools contain asbestos materials. There is no reason to believe the percentage is any different in Wallonia and Brussels,” stated ABEVA.

The organisation also welcomed the Flemish authorities’ aim to achieve an asbestos-free region by 2040.

ABEVA further highlighted a resolution passed in the Flemish Parliament in March 2025, which calls for holding those responsible for the presence of asbestos products in buildings accountable for financing asbestos removal plans.

“The president of the N-VA party, Valérie Van Peel, announced that the company Eternit will receive a bill of at least one billion euros and will have to pay an annual contribution of 50 million euros until 2040,” ABEVA added. It urged Brussels and Wallonia to act swiftly on the matter.

“It would be strange and regrettable if, while an agreement is reached in Flanders with Etex/Eternit for a contribution to asbestos removal financing, the other two regions fail to take action, although they are equally affected by this issue,” ABEVA said.

