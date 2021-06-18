Cafe bubbles could expand this month: reports...

Belgium will expand the number of people able to sit together at a cafe or restaurant to 8 people as part of the next deconfinement push, according to reports in local media.

This measure, which will apply indoors and outdoors, could potentially come about as early as 27 June, according to HLN. This remains unconfirmed at this time.

This rule will also apply to visitors received at home, while the ban on gathering in groups of 10 people during the day and 4 people at night would be abolished.

The catering industry will also be able to keep its doors open 1:00 AM, according to De Morgen.

The Consultative Committee Press conference will be held at 5:45 PM, with further information expected then.

The Brussels Times