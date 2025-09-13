Chocolate industry hits sweet spot in Flanders

A person buying Belgian chocolate at the duty free shop of Brussels Airport. Credit: Belga/ James Arthur Gekiere

For the first time, chocolate and cocoa products have surpassed dairy as the leading agricultural export of Flanders, with exports reaching €4.8 billion in 2024, a 33% rise compared to 2023.

The import of chocolate and cocoa products also surged by 79% to €3.7 billion, driven by record-high prices. Cocoa has faced supply challenges, including poor harvests in key countries like Ivory Coast and Ghana, crop diseases, and reduced use of fertilisers and pesticides due to escalating costs.

“Chocolate is one of our strongest assets,” said Agriculture Minister Jo Brouns (CD&V). “With record figures in 2024, our chocolatiers affirm their world-class status, blending craftsmanship, innovation, and export power, putting Flanders on the global map. We must cherish and further leverage this strength as Flanders’ calling card.”

Flanders’ global reputation as a leader in chocolate and cocoa production is reinforced by exports via the Antwerp and Zeebrugge ports. Its main export markets remain the Netherlands, France, and Germany, with strong demand also from the UK, the US, and China.

The trade figures were highlighted in the annual report on Flanders’ agricultural trade. The Flemish agricultural trade surplus for 2024 was €9.1 billion, with exports rising by 1.9% to €56.7 billion, and imports growing by 6.1% to €47.6 billion.

The Netherlands remains the top market for Flemish agri-food products, with exports worth €10.4 billion. France and Germany follow with €10.0 billion and €8.1 billion, respectively. Together, these three nations account for half of Flanders’ agricultural exports.

In turn, the Netherlands leads as the top importer to Flanders, with €14.5 billion worth of agricultural goods, representing 30% of import value. France and Germany rank second and third in this regard.

Flanders contributes 85% of Belgium’s total agricultural export value and 87% of its agricultural import value.

