Number 1722 activated for storm or flood risk

A football pitch on the site of flooding in Voeren, Limburg after heavy rain and storm this weekend. Credit: Belga/ Bruno Fahy

The Belgian Interior Ministry announced on Saturday the activation of helpline 1722 due to the risk of storms and flooding, following a bad weather warning from the Royal Meteorological Institute of Belgium (IRM), mainly for West Flanders and East Flanders.

The 1722 helpline is intended for situations requiring firefighter assistance where no lives are at immediate risk. This can include significant roof damage, flooded basements, or waterlogged public roads.

The purpose of helpline 1722 and the online portal 1722.be is to prevent overloading the emergency number 112 and to ensure critical emergencies receive prompt attention.

Requests for firefighter assistance due to storm damage or flooding can be made via www.1722.be or by calling 1722. Using the online portal is the most efficient way to request assistance.

Related News