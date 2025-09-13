Ath-Tournai railway line closed down for weekend

Credit: Belga.

Train traffic is suspended this weekend between Tournai and Ath, as Infrabel carries out the demolition of the Avenue de la Résistance bridge in Leuze-en-Hainaut.

The bridge, constructed in 1939, has reached the end of its lifespan. Infrabel, Belgium’s railway infrastructure manager, began the project in August and will continue until summer 2026 to replace the structure with a lighter, easier-to-maintain design.

On Saturday afternoon, Federal Mobility Minister Jean-Luc Crucke, Leuze-en-Hainaut Mayor Hervé Cornillie, and Infrabel CEO Benoît Gilson visited the site to witness the project’s first major phase. A 500-tonne crane, along with mechanical diggers and a crusher, was used to demolish the bridge’s structure.

The bridge, which features a mixed metal and concrete design, has undergone regular inspections since 2022 due to issues with its support walls. Infrabel plans to dismantle the deck and one of the two abutments over this 48-hour period—removing 12 concrete-encased metal beams in the process.

The second abutment, which lies beneath a nearby roundabout, has sustained less damage over the years. It will be preserved and reinforced with additional concrete casing. The new bridge will have a reduced span of 12.10 metres instead of 22.65 metres, though its 7.50-metre width will remain unchanged.

These works are deemed essential to ensure the safety of both rail traffic and road users, as the current structure is heavily used by vehicles. The project will also improve the long-term durability and maintenance of this vital infrastructure link.

