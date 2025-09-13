Brussels offers opening with amateurs-only chess festival

The Chess and Mates Festival, September 13-14, in Brussels, on Saturday 13 September 2025. The festival is located in the Bourse (photos) on Saturday and in the Galeries Saint Hubert on Sunday. 200 amateur participants are expected. BELGA PHOTO MATEUSZ KUKULKA

A chess tournament exclusively for amateur players is taking place this weekend in the heart of Brussels, bringing together around 200 enthusiasts.

The first day of the tournament is being held on Saturday in the historic Bourse building, while the finals are set to take place on Sunday at the Royal Saint-Hubert Galleries.

“The Chess & Mates Festival targets those who play online, in bars, or with their grandparents, not club members,” explained Cédric Comhaire, the founder of the event. Nearly 90% of participants are casual players, a testament to the tournament’s success in reaching its audience.

To ensure fairness, the tournament is divided into three categories based on the Elo rating system, which measures a player’s skill level: below 1,000, between 1,000 and 1,500, and between 1,500 and 2,000. The latter category corresponds to a strong club-level player. Each participant competes in six matches on Saturday, with the top eight from each category advancing to the finals.

However, gender diversity remains limited, with only ten women among the 200 players. “Yes, that’s the reality in chess,” lamented Comhaire. “That’s why we’re organising an event on Sunday morning with female influencers, to show that women absolutely belong in this world.”

This involvement of influencers is no coincidence. Content creators and public figures like YouTuber Inoxtag have helped popularise online chess and attract a new audience. Quentin, a 32-year-old from Brussels, is one such newcomer. “I mostly play online, and yes, I follow a lot of these influencers. They’re motivating and help us improve,” he shared.

Cédric Comhaire believes the renewed interest in chess can be attributed to the game’s unique characteristics. “Chess develops concentration, resilience, respect, and problem-solving skills,” he noted, adding that these qualities “extend far beyond the chessboard.”

