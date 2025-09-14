Open Monument Day offers over 1,100 activities in Flanders

The city of Ghent. Credit: Belga/ James Arthur Gekiere

Over 1,100 heritage sites will open their doors across Flanders this Sunday for Open Monument Day, with Antwerp hosting this 37th edition of the festival.

The event will showcase approximately 150 activities in Antwerp alone, ranging from guided tours to workshops. Designed to appeal to all ages, it provides free activities for a broad audience.

This year’s theme focuses on architectural styles, surprising architects, and iconic façades, with organisers aiming to highlight these in the lead-up to a major “in style” celebration in 2025. Attendees can explore diverse interests, such as art deco, military heritage, or landscape architecture.

Examples of activities include guided tours of the Roosenberg Abbey in Waasmunster, rides on a steam train in Baasrode, and children’s workshops on sgraffito in Merelbeke-Melle.

To promote these activities, the event relies on five ambassador duos spread across Flanders. Project expert Thybris Gerin and Sister Stéphanie, for example, are working together to open and preserve the 800-year-old beguinage in Bruges. Meanwhile, Kaat and Patty are set to present their art deco street, the Mgr Stillemansstraat, in Sint-Niklaas.

As this year’s host city, Antwerp highlights its vast collection of religious heritage under the theme “Sacred Houses.” Acting mayor Els Van Doesburg noted that this includes not only Christian sites but also landmarks like beautiful synagogues.

Those looking for a more active experience might visit Leuven, where KU Leuven is marking its 600th anniversary with a cycling tour showcasing some of the university’s most striking, historic sites.

