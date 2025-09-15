Yellow code warning issued for strong winds

Credit: Belga

The Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM) issued a yellow warning for strong winds affecting multiple parts of Belgium on Monday.

The yellow warning applies to all Flemish provinces, Brussels, as well as the provinces of Hainaut and Walloon Brabant, for the coming hours. In Brussels, the warning is applicable between 11:00 and 19:00.

South-westerly winds are expected to bring gusts of up to 85 to 90 km/h along the coast and between 70 and 80 km/h in low and central Belgium, north of a Tournai-Maastricht line.

Other areas may experience gusts ranging from 60 to 70 km/h, potentially stronger in some localised spots.

By Monday evening and into the upcoming night, wind speeds are forecast to ease slightly, though gusts may still exceed 70 km/h along the coast.

