Several flights cancelled at Schiphol as staff plans to strike on Wednesday

People waiting for their flight at Schiphol. Credit: Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

The Dutch airline KLM cancelled dozens of flights departing from and arriving at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on Wednesday, as shown on the airport's website.

Dutch trade unions CNV and FNV have announced a strike by the airline's ground staff on that day. Employees who load and unload luggage, tow aircraft or assist passengers will stop work for four hours on Wednesday morning.

At least four morning flights to and from Brussels are cancelled.

Last week, the airline also had to cancel over a hundred flights due to a strike by ground staff. At that time, 27,000 passengers were affected.

