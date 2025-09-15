Belgian Royals to attend the abdication of Grand Duke Henri

Queen Mathilde of Belgium and King Philippe. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Lambert

King Philippe of Belgium, Queen Mathilde, and Princess Elisabeth will travel to Luxembourg on 3 October 2025 to attend the abdication of Grand Duke Henri, who will pass the throne to his son, Crown Prince Guillaume.

The Grand-Ducal Palace confirmed that French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch King Willem-Alexander will also attend the ceremony.

Additionally, the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, and the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, will also attend the ceremony.

Grand Duke Henri announced his decision to step down during his Christmas address, marking the end of a reign that will have lasted nearly 25 years.

"This is the last time I will deliver the Christmas speech as head of state," said Henri, expressing deep emotion as he reflected on the conclusion of his time on the throne.

Preparations for the abdication have been underway for some time. In June, during Luxembourg’s National Day celebrations, Henri appointed Guillaume as "Lieutenant-Representative," a formal step towards succession.

Guillaume has been married to Princess Stéphanie of Lannoy, a Belgian countess, since 2012. The couple has two sons.

"I am confident that Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie will devote all their energy to the well-being of the country," Henri assured in his address.

The Grand Duke also expressed "deep humility and profound gratitude" as he looked back on his almost 25 years of rule.

"I have great faith in the next generation. They will take responsibility for a world, hopefully, more peaceful and sustainable," he said. "For most of my generation, the time has come to step back. This is a natural process, and it applies to me as well."

