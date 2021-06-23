   
Belgium in Brief: People Watch What They Watch
Wednesday, 23 June, 2021
    Wednesday, 23 June 2021
    Belgium in Brief: People Watch What They Watch
    Belgium in Brief: People Watch What They Watch

    Wednesday, 23 June 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    The news that the European Union is thinking of reducing the number of British TV shows and films broadcast by TV stations as an after-effect of Brexit has me thinking about my viewing habits quite a bit.

    As a consumer of English language media, I’ll happily say I watch way more American shows because – to be honest – there are just more of them.

    Maybe it’s my age, but I’ve never been a big TV watcher – which is essential here. 

    If the rules say that European productions must make up a majority of programming on terrestrial TV channels and at least 30% on on-demand platforms like Netflix, does that in any way guarantee people will change their viewing habits? 

    Streaming services have massively adapted how people consume media, and if you scrap shows from the UK that people have come to expect, there’s likely a high chance they’ll just stream it (in a best-case scenario).

    When we look at streaming services in Belgium, we can still see a market dominated not by America. There are some British shows in the mix, but they are not the main feature and never will be.

    And even if you up the percentage of “European” works there, does that mean people will watch them? Or is it just a lot of work for nothing? 

    I don’t watch standard TV, I binge shows, so maybe I’m just not getting this. 

    Have you got another take? Let @johnstonjules know. 

    1. Netherlands now considers Belgium yellow travel zone, Brussels still orange

    From tomorrow/Thursday, Belgium will colour yellow on the travel advice page from The Netherlands, but the Brussels-Capital Region will remain orange. Read more.

    2. Traveller with fake PCR test at Brussels Airport sentenced to one year in prison

    Credit: Belga

    A man caught attempting to travel abroad with a forged PCR test at Brussels Airport was sentenced to a one-year prison term by the Brussels criminal court on Tuesday. Read more.

    3. Jürgen Conings’ family asks for respect during final farewell and cremation

    The family of Jürgen Conings has asked for serenity and respect ahead of the final farewell and the cremation of the former career soldier, whose body was found on Sunday after a month-long manhunt. Read more.

    4. Legendary ‘Orient Express’ train passes through Belgium this week

    The Orient Express. Credit: Belga

    The Orient Express, one of the world’s most luxurious trains, also known from Agatha Christie’s novel ‘Murder on the Orient Express,’ is riding through Belgium this week. Read more.

    5. EU plans to cut number of British TV and films shown after Brexit

    The European Union has plans to reduce the number of British TV shows and film broadcast by TV stations in Europe as an after-effect of Brexit, the Guardian has revealed. Read more.

    6. Housemate delays calling ambulance: one year in prison

    A man who waited an hour before calling emergency services for his seriously injured housemate has been sentenced to one year in prison by a court in Antwerp. Read more.

    7. Belgium will vaccinate high-risk 12-15-year-olds with Pfizer vaccine

    Teenagers between the ages of 12 and 15 with an underlying condition will now also be able to get vaccinated against the coronavirus in Belgium, announced Flemish Health Minister Wouter Beke on Wednesday. Read more.