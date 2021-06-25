The Recap: A Lot Of Mostly

Your daily catch up – great with a morning coffee. Click here to sign up.

Belgium (mostly) opens to travellers from red non-EU countries from July: From 1 July, fully vaccinated people living in most non-EU countries that are considered red travel zones will be allowed to make non-essential journeys to Belgium again.

Flanders turns green on European coronavirus map: For the first time in a long time, Flanders has turned green on the coronavirus map of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on Thursday.

100 portraits of women during the pandemic on display in Brussels: A new exhibition set to open in Brussels this Friday is looking to highlight the contribution made by women during the pandemic through a collection of portraits of 100 Brussels women active during the crisis.

‘A drop in the ocean’: Tomorrowland doesn’t have to repay €1.8 million Flemish aid: Tomorrowland does not have to pay back the full €1.8 million it received as aid from the Flemish government now that it will not take place this year, but this will not be enough to get the festival out of financial trouble.

Delta variant ravages care home: 55 infected, 12 dead: An investigation is underway into how a care home in Nivelles in Walloon Brabant came to be infected with the Delta variant of the coronavirus, while 95% of the residents and 75% of staff were fully vaccinated.

Internet subscriptions 30% more expensive in Belgium than in neighbouring countries: Surfing the internet is more expensive in Belgium than in many other European countries, a study by Belgian consumer protection association Test Achats, which analysed the Internet-only and combination subscriptions in eight countries, found.

‘Neutral information zone’ needed for migrants on hunger strike, Mahdi says: A “neutral zone” should be created near the undocumented migrants who are on hunger strike in Brussels so they can get information about their cases and options, State Secretary for Asylum and Migration Sammy Mahdi has argued.

UN urges Belgium to double coronavirus vaccine production: Belgium should double its production of coronavirus vaccines to ensure an equitable distribution of doses in the world, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said during a visit to Brussels on Thursday.

The Brussels Times