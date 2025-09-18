Huge mobilisation against French government's austerity plans

French protestor. Credit: Belga

Social unrest gripped France on Thursday, with schools and public transport disrupted as mass protests erupted for the second time in eight days over the French government’s austerity plans.

By 07:00, 42 protests had been reported nationwide, including 25 held in public spaces, gathering around 1,200 demonstrators, according to police sources, who also confirmed two arrests.

In Paris, police intervened at a bus depot on Thursday morning. According to the newspaper Le Parisien, tear gas and batons were used to disperse protesters who were blocking the site. Shortly after, the first bus was able to leave the premises.

Public transport services faced expected disruptions, with most metro and RER services operating only during peak hours, the RATP told AFP.

One notable protest took place at Maurice-Ravel High School in Paris's 20th arrondissement, where at least 300 students blocked the entrance with banners reading "Block your school against austerity," as reported by AFP.

In Marseille, small groups of protesters attempting to gather were quickly dispersed, in some cases with tear gas. Demonstrators had called for action near the Joliette district to blockade the headquarters of shipping giant CMA-CGM, owned by billionaire Rodolphe Saadé.

In Toulon, protesters have installed blockades on the A50 and A57 motorways. Approximately one-third of primary school teachers are on strike, impacting education across the country.

The outgoing Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau revealed that an attempted "sabotage" of a water network in Martinique had been thwarted. Several roadblocks in the Paris region were also cleared, he added.

Roads were blocked, and train and air travel were disrupted, but turnout was lower, with approximately 175,000 protesters participating.

The protests come as France is seeking to cut more than €40 billion from its budget. Protesters are opposing a new unemployment benefit reform, the freezing of social benefits, and demanding investment in public services and fairer tax policies. Frustration also lingers over the controversial pension reform passed without a parliamentary vote.

The unions have called for action to oppose measures proposed by former Prime Minister François Bayrou, which included scrapping two public holidays. Bayrou has since been replaced by Sébastien Lecornu, who has yet to reveal his budgetary plans.

Authorities anticipate up to 900,000 participants across the country, a turnout that would far exceed the less-structured protests on September 10, which drew nearly 200,000 people, and potentially match 2023 demonstrations against pension reforms.