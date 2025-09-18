De Wever attends Coca-Cola's 25th birthday in Anderlecht

Prime Minister Bart De Wever pictured during the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Coca-Cola Research and development center, in Anderlecht, Brussels, Wednesday 17 September 2025. Credit: Belga / Coca-Cola Handout

Coca-Cola Belgium celebrated the 25th anniversary of its Research & Development Centre in Anderlecht on Wednesday evening, with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) joining to mark the occasion.

During the event, the Prime Minister took part in a taste test, identifying three out of six beverages. He also paid tribute to Coca-Cola's operations in his home country.

"We should be proud that one of Coca-Cola’s largest research divisions has called our country home for 25 years. Belgium has a strong reputation for innovation, and we remain committed to growth and progress," De Wever stated.

The Anderlecht R&D Centre first opened its doors in 2000. Over the past quarter-century, it has developed thousands of new products, packaging solutions, and processes for over 120 countries and two billion consumers across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

Coca-Cola has invested €30 million into the facility over the last 25 years to drive innovation.

"A key mission for the Brussels R&D Centre over the years has been creating beverages with reduced sugar content and developing smart packaging solutions to help minimise waste and emissions," explained Sarah Botterman, who leads the R&D team in Brussels.

"Together with our partners, we research, test, and experiment until we arrive at the right ideas and products," she added.

