Belgian beers triumph at Munich awards show

Brouwerij Boon

Twelve Belgian beers have been awarded prizes at the European Beer Star competition in Munich, Germany.

Boon Brewery from Lembeek, in Halle, took home gold for its Oude Geuze, along with two silver medals for other beers. Fellow local brewery Den Herberg from Buizingen also earned a bronze medal for its Oude Geuze.

Rodenbach Brewery from Roeselare, part of Royal Swinkels of the Netherlands alongside Palm Brewery, received two bronze medals for its Alexander and Vintage 2022 beers.

Additional awards were claimed by Het Anker from Mechelen, Kazematten from Ypres, and St-Bernardus from Watou.

From Wallonia, Saint-Feuillien Brewery of Le Roeulx won gold for its Grisette Blonde Bio, while its St-Feuillien Quadruple secured bronze.

The La Queue de Charrue Vieille Brune, brewed for Vanuxeem Drinks of Ploegsteert, concluded with a gold medal.

The competition featured over 2,000 beers, a third of which were German entries.

