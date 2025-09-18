'Fountain of fortune' installed in central Brussels square

Installation and activation of the Febelfin fountain on Place De Brouckere in Brussels as part of the launch of a new financial education campaign, on Thursday 18 September 2025. Credit: Belga / Henrik Devriendt

Throwing coins into a fountain in hopes of a prosperous future is no substitute for sound financial planning, warned Belgium’s financial sector federation, Febelfin, as it launched a financial literacy campaign on Thursday.

As part of the initiative, a "Fountain of Fortune" was set up at De Brouckère Square in Brussels. Passers-by who toss in a coin will receive advice aimed at improving their financial future.

According to Febelfin, financial stability among Belgian households is under pressure. A recent study, conducted in collaboration with research firm Indiville, found that both young people and seniors lack financial knowledge and confidence.

Adding to concerns, a separate study by Deloitte and Argenta revealed that 54% of Belgian households are considered financially vulnerable. Young adults are particularly affected, with only one in three demonstrating adequate financial skills.

Alarmingly, 37% of survey respondents reported losing sleep over financial worries. This is especially true for young people, with 43% feeling stressed about their personal finances and 30% fearing a card payment might be declined due to insufficient funds.

"These figures highlight the pressing need for financial education, as all age groups can benefit from better knowledge and support," stated Febelfin.

The organisation emphasised that financial literacy not only aids in smarter saving and investing but also strengthens protection against online fraud and enhances overall financial resilience.

Through this campaign, Febelfin is urging authorities, educators, and other stakeholders to prioritise financial education. "Parents also play a crucial role in this matter," the organisation concluded.

