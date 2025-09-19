Man beats up neighbour over parking dispute

Credit: Belga / John Thys

A 43-year-old man from Bruges faces an 18-month prison sentence and a fine after seriously injuring his neighbour during a dispute about a parked moped.

The incident occurred on 22 September 2023, when tensions escalated between the man and his neighbours over the improper parking of their moped in front of his house. The dispute was reportedly part of an ongoing conflict.

During the altercation, the man allegedly entered the neighbours’ residence, prompting the victim to ask him to leave. After the man refused, the victim pushed him.

In response, the man struck the victim multiple times. The attack left the victim with a double jaw fracture and a fractured cheekbone.

The public prosecutor requested an 18-month prison sentence and a financial penalty, citing the man’s history of offences. "His criminal record includes 28 prior violations. He made a sport out of breaking the law," the prosecutor stated.

The defence did not deny the facts, but requested a community service order. "I never entered the house and blows were exchanged on both sides," said the defendant.

The verdict will be handed down on 17 October.

