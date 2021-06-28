Over 3.8 million Belgians watched the Red Devils beat Portugal

More than 3.8 million Belgians tuned in to watch the Red Devils beat Portugal 1-0 in the Euro 2020. This is according to the combined figures from RTBF and VRT.

The match attracted an average of 1,530,254 viewers on RTBF, which is an audience share of 82.5%, a record for the public broadcaster during this Euro. The Auvio platform recorded 250,000 live views.

On the other side of the language border, an average of 2,284,670 viewers tuned in to VRT for an audience share of 85.4%, also a record. The match also attracted 1,159,610 unique visitors (site + application) to Sporza.

