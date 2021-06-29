Belgium in Brief: A Vaccine Hangover...

Hey, would you look at that? I’m vaccinated, and I want to talk about it.

I mean, that’s what you kind of signed up for – me talking about things, and this is the most interesting thing that’s happened to me in weeks.

Living in Mechelen, my trip to the centre was pretty painless. From entering the door to a shot in my arm took roughly 4 minutes and – after my 15-minute wait – I was able to cycle home.

As with everything we’ve heard, it wasn’t until later on that I started feeling a little iffy. Now don’t take this as more than it is, I’m just looking to chat about these little quirks we’re all facing.

You see, in all honesty, I felt like I was facing up to a nasty hangover.

Disinterest in real foods? Yep.

Mild queasiness? Ja.

Just a little sore? Oui.

Feeling a little off? Jawohl.

As such, I went to bed early and called the day a write-off, safe in the knowledge I’d had my vaccine.

Now onto day two and I feel fine. My arm hurts a little, and talking to people about their experiences has got me thinking.

We should chat about these little quirks of this strange thing we’re all going through.

So, have you had your vaccine? How did it go for you?

Let @johnstonjules know, this is the most interesting thing to happen in a long time.

