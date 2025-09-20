Passenger dies on Brussels Airlines flight

A Brussels Airlines plane. Credit: Belga

A passenger died on a Brussels Airlines flight to the Spanish city Málaga on Saturday, the airline confirmed.

The flight departed Brussels around 13:00 and made an emergency landing in Toulouse, France, just before 15:00, after the passenger became unwell.

Crew members attempted to resuscitate the individual on board, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

The airline has not disclosed any information regarding the passenger’s identity.

According to flight tracking data, the plane later resumed its journey and was expected to arrive in Málaga around 18:00.

